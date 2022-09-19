‘Zwigato’ International Trailer: After TIFF, Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami’s Film Heads To BIFF

After the successful world premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival, ‘Zwigato’ is all set to win hearts at The Busan International Film Festival. The film stars Kapil Sharma in a never-seen-before avatar. While he is known for his iconic humour, here he is trying to present himself as a more serious actor. Accompanying him in the very versatile Shahana Goswami.

Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the international trailer here:

‘Zwigato’ has been directed by Nandita Das.

The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight.