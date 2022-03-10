'Kaun Pravin Tambe' Trailer: Shreyas Talpade Struggles To Make Ends Meet As A Passionate Cricketer

In 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?', actor Shreyas Talpade will play cricketer Pravin Tambe. The biopic will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 1, 2022. Jayprad Desai directed the film, which was written by Kiran Yadnyopavit. Today, the makers released a trailer for the film.

Have a look at the trailer of the film here:

The film's trailer was released on Thursday (10 March), and it shows Talpade as a promising cricketer who is just concerned with the game, with a job and marriage coming after. However, his fortunes do not appear to be on his side as he battles to gain an opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy competition and later for Team India.

The trailer for Kaun Pravin Tambe? begins with a cameo by former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is seen speaking about Pravin Tambe at an event. Talpade is then introduced as Pravin Tambe, who rides on a local train in Mumbai and gets a lecture from his mother about how his elder brother is an engineer who can take care of the home. However, Talpade's Pravin Tambe solely dreams of cricket and states unequivocally that he would only work for a firm that participates in cricket championships.

The trailer also depicts how his married life suffers as he struggles to play cricket while still looking for work. As he begins to garner some notice, cricket experts begin to doubt his age. Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, and Anjali Patil will also play pivotal roles in the film.

Sharing a poster of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' on Instagram, Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Kaun hai Pravin Tambe? Cricket ka most experienced debutante, and the most inspiring cricket story never told.”

According to a report by the Indian Express, the makers shared in a statement, “The film will give a unique insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41with just dreams in his eyes and an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport.”

Speaking about the film, cricketer Pravin Tambe said in a statement, “I feel humbled that my story has inspired so many and now has been made into a film. My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up. My family & loved ones can’t wait to see my story come alive, and for me, it is going to be a very special day!”

Shreyas Talpade talked about portraying Pravin Tambe and said, “After 17 years of playing the lead in Iqbal, I feel very fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen. The role and the story provided me with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I loved & treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role. It’s an honour to represent Pravin and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched & inspired by it.”