Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
‘Karthikeya 2’: Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Honoured By Mayor Of Edison, New Jersey, Sam Joshi

Mayor, Township of Edison - Sam Joshi honoured Nikhil Siddhartha for his brilliant work in the industry and the blockbuster success of ‘Karthikeya 2’ in USA. Have a look at the felicitation video right here.

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 6:27 pm

The mystical adventure thriller 'Karthikeya 2' starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, has not only rocked the box office collections but has also managed to create Top Records on OTT platform.

‘Karthikeya 2’ has become a special film in Nikhil Siddharth's career as he has received constant appreciation from celebrities and notable personalities all around the world.

Recently, Mayor, Township of Edison - Mr Sam Joshi honoured Nikhil Siddhartha for his brilliant work in the industry and the blockbuster success of ‘Karthikeya 2’ in USA. Check out the felicitation video right here:

The team is overjoyed with the appreciation they are receiving from all over the world. It is rare to see such widespread acclaim for a film.

'Karthikeya 2’, the sequel to the 2014 film ‘Karthikeya’, a supernatural mystery thriller film. Directed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, ‘Karthikeya 2’ also stars Anupam Kher and Srinivasa Reddy. The movie is jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

