Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Kaali' Poster: President Of Right Wing Outfit Issues Threat, Held

The president of the outfit - Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam - targeted the filmmaker Leena Manimekhalai for the poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

'Kaali' Poster
'Kaali' Poster Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 5:43 pm

The President of a right-wing organization was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly issuing a death threat and abusing through video the maker of the film 'Kaali' a poster which showed Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, police said.

The president of the outfit - Sakthi Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam - targeted the filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for the poster, said the police. 

Even as protests against Manimekhalai spread across the nation, Saraswati, a resident of the city, released the video condemning and threatening the filmmaker. This has gone viral on social media. Based on a complaint, a case against Sarawasti was registered and she was arrested, the police added. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kaali Kaali Poster Twitter Sakthi Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam Saraswati Hindu Community Canada Leena Manimekalai Kaali Poster Controversy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government