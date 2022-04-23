‘Heropanti 2’ Trailer: Tiger Shroff Is Back With Some High-Flying Kicks And Stunts

Actor Tiger Shroff is here to take audiences on an adrenaline trip with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’. The makers have released another trailer from the film. The latest trailer delves into revealing important glimpses of Babloo aka Tiger Shroff’s character in ‘Heropanti 2’. Also, it gives an insight into actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s villainous streak.

The trailer is laced with an upgrade in the action and is high on showcasing the emotions that the protagonist goes through as he navigates the world of cybercrime. The trailer was launched at a press conference in the city of Ahmedabad. This trailer gives a peek at Babloo’s angst, passion, and pain on a different level.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope in the action sector with the film ‘Heropanti 2’. Actress Tara Sutaria will also be seen romancing Shroff in the movie. Actress Amrita Singh also plays a pivotal role in the story.

The sequel promises to exhibit a never-seen-before action. Written by Rajat Arora and with music by AR Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.