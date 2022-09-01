'Delhi Crime 2' Aakash Dahiya: Every Character I Play Will Not Please The Viewer

Actor Aakash Dahiya, who plays Devinder, a quintessential Indian male who doesn't understand the demands of his wife's job as a crucial member of the Delhi police investigating a gruesome crime in 'Delhi Crime' Season 2, said that every role he plays on screen may not please viewers.



Aakash's character Devinder, is an army man and even though his wife is part of the Delhi police, he refuses to understand why her work is equally important as his.



Talking about playing a character who might be disliked for his on screen persona, Aakash said: "As an actor, I am constantly looking to play parts which challenge me. In fact, Devinder's character is very true to life. The patriarchal mindset that dominates the thinking process makes men undermine the profession that their spouses are part of."



He said that his character is not a bad person.



"He loves his wife but is unable to understand that the demands of her job are the same as his. In fact, when my mom called me after watching the show, she said that it was the woman's fault that she is not making time for her husband."



"But after reflecting on the plot point, she called me again and said that it wasn't the woman's fault because if work comes up for her, even though her husband has taken time out from his job, she can't be untrue to her profession and has to do what's required of her."



"I think people around a couple also play an important role in ensuring that they understand the changing and evolving times and how gender roles demand that we don't look at a marriage from the same old lens and reinvent our thought process. I believe that mothers-in-law should also stand by their daughters-in-law and not only think about their sons."



While most actors want the audience rooting for their on screen avatars, Aakash is more focussed on playing authentic roles.



"Every character I play on screen will not please the viewer. There will be some shades of grey but that's what being authentic and true to life is all about."