'Bloody Daddy' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Channels His Inner Desi John Wick In Ali Abbas Zafar’s OTT Film

The audience has seen a lot of Shahid Kapoor playing an angry man on screen. And now his latest film ‘Bloody Daddy’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will see him playing another angry man. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday and it features the actor embroiled in a drug deal in what looks like the events spread across one night. From his look and body language, it looks like Shahid is making an attempt to seem like John Wick. But the real comparisons can be done only when the film is out.

Watch the trailer of ‘Bloody Daddy’:

‘Bloody Daddy’ is slated to release on June 9 on Jio Cinemas. The film also features Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty.

Previously, Shahid opened up about the film’s big scale and its release on OTT. He said in a statement, “I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you’re doing something of this scale on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out. But it’s been a blast.”

Shahid’s last successful film was 2019’s ‘Kabir Singh’. ‘Jersey’, which was released in 2022, tanked, and ‘Bloody Daddy’ will have an OTT release. Meanwhile, he also has a film with Kriti Sanon lined up, which is scheduled to release in October 2023.