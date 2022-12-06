'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer Hits Back At Shalin Bhanot By Nominating Him For Eviction

In the nomination special episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer, who once considered Shalin Bhanot as a good friend, will be seen shocking everyone by nominating him.

In the recent promo shared by the channel on Colors on Instagram, Sumbul and Shalin talk about their friendship during the nomination task.

Shalin is heard saying: "Kisi ko dost maana tha pahele din."

Then Sumbul is seen taking Shalin's name because she says "he lives in the past. Kisi ko neecha dikhaoge jab uska time aayega toh woh bhi neecha dikhayegi."

For this week, Sumbul was given the power to nominate someone by Ankit Gupta. She chose to seek revenge from Shalin as he had nominted her last week.

Archana Gautam too is seen taking Tina Datta's name for nomination and is heard saying: "Fake pyaar bolo uske behalf par woh strong banna chahati hai."