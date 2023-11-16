10 Best Hair Oils To Control Hair Fall!

Our top picks

Our comprehensive guide introduces you to the bestseller hair oils for thinning hair and extreme shedding. In a market flooded with options, finding the best hair oil can be daunting, but fear not – we've narrowed it down for you.

Discover the transformative power of anti-hair fall oils designed to provide effective and natural remedies for preventing hair loss. From herbal formulations to organic hair care solutions, our curated selection covers it all. Find the secrets of nourishing botanicals and essential oils that not only strengthen your tresses but also promote hair growth.

Regardless if you're seeking an Ayurvedic hair oil or a clinically proven hair fall remedy, our list encompasses the bestsellers and top-rated hair oil products that have proven themselves as effective remedies. With this article, Uncover the power of essential oils, botanical extracts, and proven results that promise to transform your hair care routine.

Some oils that may help with hair growth include:

Coconut Oil: Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, coconut oil provides deep nourishment to the hair. It helps reduce protein loss in hair, making it a popular choice for enhancing hair strength and growth.

Castor Oil: Known for its ricinoleic acid content, castor oil helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth. It also contains omega-6 fatty acids that nourish the hair.

Rosemary Oil: Rosemary oil is believed to stimulate hair follicles, preventing hair thinning and promoting growth. Its antimicrobial properties also contribute to a healthier scalp.

Jojoba Oil: Similar in composition to the natural oils produced by the scalp, jojoba oil can help balance oil production. It's rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the hair and support healthy growth.

Argan Oil: Packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, argan oil helps nourish and hydrate the hair, promoting overall hair health and shine.

Packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, argan oil helps nourish and hydrate the hair, promoting overall hair health and shine. Almond Oil: Almond oil is rich in nutrients such as vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium. These components may nourish the hair, making it stronger and more resistant to breakage.

Crucial things to consider when buying a hair oil for hair fall control

Ingredients: Look for hair oils enriched with natural ingredients known for their hair-strengthening properties, such as rosemary oil, coconut oil, castor oil, almond oil, amla, and biotin are renowned for promoting hair health and preventing breakage.

Suitability for Your Hair Type: Different hair types have varying needs. Consider if the hair oil is formulated for your specific hair type—whether it's dry, oily, curly, or straight. Choosing an oil that suits your hair type ensures optimal effectiveness.

Clinically Proven Formulas: Opt for hair oils backed by scientific research and clinical studies. Look for products that have demonstrated efficacy in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth through reputable trials.

Free from Harmful Chemicals: Avoid hair oils containing harsh chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, and silicones. Opt for natural or organic options to minimise the risk of adverse reactions and to promote overall hair health.

Avoid hair oils containing harsh chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, and silicones. Opt for natural or organic options to minimise the risk of adverse reactions and to promote overall hair health. Easy Application and Absorption: A good hair oil should be easy to apply and should absorb well into the scalp and hair shaft. This ensures that the nutrients penetrate deeply and nourish the roots.

How we picked

Hair Type Consideration: Recognizing that different hair types have unique needs, we ensured that the selected hair oils cater to a variety of hair types.

Quality Ingredients: The heart of every effective hair oil lies in its ingredients. We meticulously selected oils enriched with natural and nourishing components like rosemary, castor, coconut, and essential oils, ensuring a blend that promotes hair strength and growth.

Brand Reputation and Positive Reviews: Evaluated brand reputations and customer reviews to guarantee the recommended hair oils are from trustworthy sources, reflecting positive experiences and outcomes, aligning with our commitment to quality.

Evaluated brand reputations and customer reviews to guarantee the recommended hair oils are from trustworthy sources, reflecting positive experiences and outcomes, aligning with our commitment to quality. Texture Enhancement: We prioritised hair oils that go beyond mere functionality, aiming to enhance the texture of your hair. These oils offer a luxurious feel and work to improve the overall health and vibrancy of your locks.

Here’s a list of best hair oils to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth and thickness

Clinically tested and ECOCERT certified, this 100% pure, undiluted organic oil stimulates blood circulation, unclogs pores, and fortifies hair roots, promoting visibly thicker, fuller hair. Ideal for all hair and skin types, this value-packed solution also offers blemish-free skin. Embrace the natural journey from farm to face with Soulflower's premium quality oil – a clinically proven, eco-friendly choice for healthier, more resilient hair.

Specifications:

PRice: 424

Volume: 15ml

Scent: Rosemary

Form: Drop

Ingredients: 100% Pure Rosemary

Certification: ECOCERT Organic, India FDA

Extraction: Steam-Distillation of Rosemary Leaves

Pros:

Encourages faster hair growth

Controls hair fall effectively

Reduces hair damage and thinning

Stimulates blood circulation to the scalp

Promotes strong hair roots, less breakage

Moisturizes skin, reduces blemishes and puffiness

Cons:

Very less quantity

Scent may be strong for some

Glass bottle may be fragile

Not suitable for internal use

User’s Testimonial: Very light and texture, not at all oily, gets easily absorbed in scalp, very strong smell and I have been using it since a week and I can’t see small baby hair coming out of scalp. It’s worth the price .

Why it's worth buying: This hair oil ensures quality with 4.2 stars on Amazon, a testament to its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Packed with potent oils like Rosemary, Castor, Amla, Brahmi, and Bhringraj, this mineral oil-free elixir nourishes hair follicles, reduces hair fall, and promotes a healthy scalp. Immerse yourself in the therapeutic aromatherapy experience, as essential oils like Lavender and Eucalyptus soothe and rejuvenate. Trust the safe and gentle formula, a natural blend of Ayurvedic ingredients for enhanced hair health, making it a must-have for those seeking to prevent hair fall and nurture vibrant locks.

Specifications

Price: 499

Volume: 100 ml

Ingredients: Rosemary, Castor, Amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj

Free from: Mineral Oil Free, Synthetic Colour Free, Paraben Free

Scent: Ayurvedic

Hair Type: All

Pros:

Nourishes and strengthens hair

Prevents hair fall effectively

Ayurvedic therapeutic aromatherapy experience

Suitable for all hair types

Dermatologist-tested and safe

Free from harmful chemicals

Cons:

May have a strong scent

Results may vary individually

Not suitable for severe hair issues

A bit expensive compared to alternatives

User’s Testimonial: Probably one of the most nourishing hair oil I have used. I am already through with one bottle. I bought 3 more, one for me and two for my brother. This product is gender neutral. The best results I feel like heating up the oil just a little bit enough to make it warm and apply on your scalp and hair. Keep for 3-4 hours and wash it off well. You'll get the best results.

Why it's worth buying: The recent 10K purchases just last month underscore its growing popularity and proven results.

This 100% Ayurvedic solution is clinically proven for hair growth in 4 months and combines the power of 11 herbs and essential oils, including Bringharaj and Coconut. It is also free from parabens and sulphates, ensuring a safe, natural remedy for hair fall control and growth. The unique comb applicator allows easy and mess-free application, while the natural fragrance and colour enhance the Ayurvedic experience. Restore confidence in your hair health with this trusted and effective solution—use regularly for optimal results.

Specifications:

Price: 289

Volume: 100 ml

Ingredients: Bringharaj, Amla, Vatadha, Svetakutaja, Coconut oil

Hair Type: All hair types

Application: Comb applicator for easy use

Scent: Natural, Ayurvedic aroma

Pros:

Clinically proven hair growth

Unique comb applicator for easy application

100% Ayurvedic formula with natural ingredients

Suitable for all hair types

Pleasant natural fragrance

Free from parabens and sulphates

Cons:

Requires regular use for optimal results

Longer application time (3-4 hours)

User’s Testimonial: My hair was thinning and after 1 week of using this product 3 times/week, I am noticing thickness in volume of hair. It's only the first week, I will continue using this for 6 months and see what results I get.

Why it's worth buying: This oil harnesses the power of natural ingredients like Bringharaj and Coconut, ensuring a holistic and effective solution for hair fall control, all while embracing the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda.

Presented by the brand as the world's No. 1 Ayurvedic solution for hair fall, Kesh king with 21 natural ingredients like Bhringraj, Amla, and Brahmi is clinically proven oil to be 2 times more effective than others in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Combat dandruff, premature greying, and more with the deep-root comb applicator, stimulating roots for deeper oil penetration. Restore your hair's vitality and strength with this trusted solution for all hair types.

Specifications:

Price: 221

Volume: 300 ml

Ingredients: Bhringraja, Amla, Brahmi, and 18 more.

Application: Deep Root Comb applicator included.

Hair Type: Suitable for all hair types.

Clinically Proven: 2 times more effective in reducing hair fall.

Versatility: Addresses dandruff, premature greying, and more.

Fragrance: Amla-scented for a pleasant experience.

Pros:

Promotes hair growth

21 natural ingredients for effectiveness

Deep Root Comb aids in application.

Clinically proven efficac

Suitable for all hair types

Cons:

Larger bottle may not be travel-friendly

Amla fragrance may be strong for some

Application may require practice

User’s Testimonial: Have been using kesh king for several years now. It was recommended to me by a relative. It actually works towards reducing hair fall. Can't say much about reducing greys. It claims to be a concoction of multiple herbs which I find quite true upon using.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven efficacy with over 19,000+ Amazon ratings indicating its popularity in promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall.

Your answer to controlling hair fall and promoting healthy growth can be the rejuvenating power of Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil. This lightweight, non-sticky oil, enriched with Bhringraj, Sandal Oil, and other rare herbs, deeply nourishes roots and stimulates hair follicles. Perfect for oily hair types, it relieves dandruff, itchiness, and scalp infections, delivering restorative care for stronger, thicker trands. Dermatologically tested, paraben, and silicone-free, this hair elixir is your natural solution for vibrant, resilient hair.

Specifications:

Price: 103

Volume: 210 ml

Hair Type: Oily

Scent: Unscented

Ingredients: Bhringraj, Sandal Oil, Kapoor, Lemon, and Other Rare Herbs

Certifications: ISO, WHO, GMP Certified

Pros:

Deeply nourishes roots for hair growth

Lightweight and non-sticky formula

Relieves dandruff and scalp infections

Restorative care for greying and break-prone hair

Dermatologically tested and cruelty-free

Suitable for all hair types

Cons:

Unscented may not appeal to all

Not suitable for those with dry scalp

Some may find the formula too lightweight

User’s Testimonial: With my dry, wavy, voluminous hair, using this oil daily on my ends and scalp has worked wonders. It deeply moisturises, particularly suitable for my low porosity hair type. The strong rosemary scent adds to the experience, while it also remarkably stimulated the growth of my baby hair and enhanced my hairline. Surprisingly, even my lashes experienced natural growth. I couldn't be happier with this product.

Why it's worth buying: It offers a revitalising blend of rare herbs, promoting hair growth and relieving dandruff.

This hair oil is a powerhouse blend of Onion Black Seed Oil, Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive, and Coconut Oils. Its sulphate, mineral oil, and paraben-free formula effectively controls hair fall, promotes growth, and tames frizz. Suitable for all hair types, it strengthens, prevents breakage, and soothes the scalp with antioxidant properties. Cold-pressed for purity, it makes hair 10X stronger and resistant to hair fall.

Specifications:

Price: 348

Volume: 200 mL

Ingredients: Onion Black Seed, Almond, Castor, Jojoba, Olive, Coconut Oils

Material Type: Sulphate-Free, Mineral Oil-Free, Paraben-Free

Scent: Almond, Onion, Black Seed

Hair Types: Suitable for all hair types

Process: Cold-pressed extraction for nutritional integrity

Properties: Antioxidant-rich, promotes hair growth

Pros:

Controls hair fall

Tames frizz and increases shine

Balances scalp health

Suitable for all hair types

Rich in sulphur and potassium

Cold-pressed for nutritional integrity

Cons:

Scent may be overpowering

Initial greasiness reported

Results may vary individually

Price is relatively higher

Pump dispenser can be messy

User’s Testimonial: Dandruff was gone within one week of usage. And the hair fall has reduced to half. Very satisfied with the product performance. It surprisingly has a pleasant smell, and yes it is sticky. But then that's the best they can achieve with a mixture of high viscosity oils like onion seed, coconut and castor oils. Overall I am very happy with the performance of the product

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying with over 68,000 Amazon ratings, confirming its popularity and effectiveness in controlling hair fall, promoting growth, and delivering noticeable results as attested by a vast user base.

With Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil Transform your hair into a lustrous mane as it is a natural blend promoting hair growth and controlling hair fall. Enriched with the power of onion and coconut, this silicone, dye, sulphate, and paraben-free formula penetrates 10X deeper, unlocking the antioxidant-rich benefits of onions for longer, stronger, and healthier hair. Suitable for all hair types, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested, this onion oil offers a delightful and effective solution for nourished, beautiful locks.

Specifications:

Price: 259

Volume: 200ml

Scent: Onion

Item Form: Oil

Age Range: Adult

Ingredients: Onion, Coconut, Vitamin E

Pros:

Nourishes hair for growth

Contains natural coconut oil

Unlock 10X deeper penetration

Rich in antioxidants for growth

Suitable for all hair types

Dermatologically tested and cruelty-free

Cons:

Solidifies in winter; warm before use

May have a strong onion scent

User’s Testimonial: Strengthens the hair from roots and after having a head bath you can feel the smoothness of your hair for sure, use it constantly and you can notice the difference for sure.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hair growth and fall control with natural ingredients like onion and coconut. Backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for healthier, stronger hair.

Revitalise your hair with Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, a non-sticky formula with 6X Vitamin E for effective hair fall control. This light, nourishing oil is perfect for any hairstyle, offering strength and beauty. Customers praise its quality, effectiveness, and delightful scent, making it a value-for-money solution to combat hair fall and enjoy stunning, healthy locks every day.

Specifications:

Price: 288

Volume: 650ml

Hair Type: Suitable for All Hair Types

Scent: Almond

Ingredients: Almond, Vitamin E Content

Pros:

Reduces hair fall effectively

Enjoy various hairstyles daily

Suitable for all hair types

Non-sticky and light

Contains 6X Vitamin E

Customers praise quality and scent

Cons:

May not be suitable for extremely dry hair

Some users find the scent strong

User’s Testimonial: I love it. It has a pleasant scent and is light on the hair. Does not give a heavy oily effect like some other oils, but keeps the stray hair strands in place and makes frizzy hair smooth.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair fall control and a light, non-sticky formula. With an impressive 4.3-star from over 20,000 ratings, it's a trusted choice for beautiful, strong hair.

Experience the transformative power of Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment – a traditional Ayurvedic elixir blended with potent herbs, Sesame oil, and Milk. The earthy scent offers a calming, meditative effect, soothing nerves and uplifting mood. Clinical trials show a remarkable 94% reduction in hair fall within 4 weeks, making it a compelling choice for those seeking luscious, healthy hair.

Specifications:

Price: 1,595

Ingredients: Pure Sesame Oil, Milk, Potent Herbs

Volume: 200ml

Scent: Earthy and Calming

Hair Type: All hair types

Pros:

Traditional Ayurvedic Hair Treatment

Infused with potent herbs for hair nourishment

Calming earthy scent for a soothing experience

Clinically proven 94% reduction in hair fall

Uplifts mood with a meditative effect

Cons:

Not budget friendly

Earthy scent may not suit everyone

Some may find the application process time-consuming

User’s Testimonial: The ayurvedic hair oil is a remarkable product. Its blend of traditional herbs and natural ingredients has greatly improved the health and shine of my hair. A small amount goes a long way, and regular use has made a noticeable difference. This oil has become a staple in my hair care routine, and I'm impressed with the results it delivers.

Why it's worth buying: It offers a traditional, clinically proven solution for significant hair fall reduction, combining potent herbs and a calming scent for a holistic hair care experience.

Discover the natural goodness of Dabur Castor Oil – a 100% natural, cold-pressed elixir that promotes hair growth, imparts shine, and deeply hydrates the skin. Free from hexane, mineral oil, and silicones, this dermatologically tested oil is a pure, unrefined, vegan delight. Nourish your hair and skin with the goodness of nature, as it reduces wrinkles and ensures a radiant, healthy glow.

Specifications:

Price: 209

Volume: 200ml

Ingredients: 100% Natural, Cold-Pressed Castor Oil

Dermatologically Tested: Yes

Preservatives: None, Vegan, Gluten-Free

Pros:

Natural, cold-pressed elixir

Promotes hair growth and shine

Dermatologically tested for safety

Hydrates skin and reduces wrinkles

Pure, unrefined, vegan delight

Free from Hexane, mineral Oil, silicones

Cons:

Unscented (may not suit all)

May have a thick consistency

May require warming in winter

User’s Testimonial: This oil did just magic..from the first use my hair fall reduced to great extend like 90% or so..I mixed it with onion juice and this really worked for me..thanks Dabur

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for 100% natural, cold-pressed goodness promoting hair growth and skin hydration.

Frequently Asked Questions ( FAQs )

How often should I use hair growth oil?

The frequency of use depends on the specific product. Generally, applying 2-3 times a week is recommended. Follow the instructions on the product label for optimal results.

What factors can also affect hair loss?

Various factors contribute to hair loss, including genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, certain medical conditions, and environmental factors. It's essential to address these aspects for comprehensive hair care.

Are there any side effects of using hair growth oils?

Generally, hair growth oils are well-tolerated. However, individuals with allergies to specific ingredients should perform a patch test before regular use. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Can I leave the hair growth oil overnight?

Some hair growth oils can be used as overnight treatments. However, it's essential to check the product instructions, as leaving oils overnight may not be suitable for all formulations.

Final thoughts

In the pursuit of healthier, fuller hair, the right hair oil can make all the difference. As we navigate through a myriad of options to combat hair loss, it's essential to prioritise quality, natural ingredients, and proven effectiveness. Our curated list of recommended hair oils stands out, offering a blend of clinically tested formulations, nourishing extracts, and the assurance of addressing key concerns like hair fall and promoting growth. Embrace the journey to vibrant, resilient hair by choosing from our selection—a thoughtful investment in your hair care routine.