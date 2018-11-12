You Are Not Labourer, Why Do You Need Holiday On May Day: Biplab Deb To Govt Employees

﻿
Deb claimed his government has done justice by granting holiday on May Day only for workers in the industrial sector.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 November 2018
2018-11-12T18:40:16+0530

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday justified the reason behind dropping May Day from the list of holidays in the state saying, that the holiday is for the labourers and workers and not for the people working in the state secretariat.

"The decision was taken because May Day is meant for workers and labourers and none else," Deb said.

He claimed his government has done justice by granting holiday on May Day only for workers in the industrial sector.

Why do government employees need holiday on May Day? ... I have noticed that it is a holiday on that day in very few states.

"What are the provisions for a holiday? They (previous Left govt) used to grant holiday to the entire state on this day here," Deb told a conference of the Tripura Gazetted Officers Sangh here on Sunday.

The Tripura government in a notification on November 3 had said that government employees would be allowed to avail any four holidays chosen by them out of a list of restricted holidays during 2019.

The list of restricted holidays had 12 festivals or occasions in it.

These are New Years Day, Pous Parban - a Bengali harvest festival, Basanti Puja, Mahavir Jayanti, May Day, Ratha Yatra, Jhulanjatra Samapan, Biswakarma Puja, Akheri-Chahar Sumba, Bhratridwitiya, Guru Nanak's birthday and the World Disabled Day.

There is a holiday on May Day in the industrial sector. That holiday is still valid. But are you workers and labourers in the secretariat? the CM asked.

You (gazetted officers) are not labourers. No. Am I labourer? No. I am Chief Minister. So what for do you need holiday (on May Day)? What will you mourn for (Kya matam manayenge aap)? he asked.

The state government took the right decision by dropping May day from the list of the holidays, he said adding holiday was granted to labourers on that day but not for government employees.

