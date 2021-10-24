Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan: 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Firing Between Rival Factions Over Land Dispute

The groups traded bullets on each other in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area over a land dispute.

Pakistan: 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Firing Between Rival Factions Over Land Dispute
Eight people have been killed in firing between rival factions in Pakistan.(File photo-Representational image) | AP/PTI

Trending

Pakistan: 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Firing Between Rival Factions Over Land Dispute
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T18:49:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 6:49 pm

At least eight people were killed, while fifteen injured in firing between rival factions in Pakistan’s northwest tribal area, officials said on Sunday.

The gunfire exchange between the rival factions erupted over a land dispute, they said.

As per the officials tension between the groups started in the afternoon, when the Gaidu tribe belonging to Teri Megel village in Kurram district, 251 km from provincial capital Peshawar, opened fire on Pewar tribe members who were picking firewood in their village.

There has been tension between both tribes over the ownership of forest land in the Upper Subdivision of Kurram district, officials said.

"Four people were reported dead on Saturday and another four died today (Sunday) when the Pewar side responded. The gunmen operated from trenches. Heavy weapons and even rocket launchers were used by both sides," a police official said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Kurram is a border district in northwest Pakistan along the Afghanistan border, where indiscriminate use of guns and frequent terror attacks are reported.

Tribal elders and government officials tried to broker peace between the Gaidu and Pewar tribes. Police contingents and Paramilitary units were dispatched. However, the clashes were going on as this report was filed.

Police sources said they expect the death toll to rise.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Peshawar Pakistan Pakistan Tribals Gunshot Killed Injured Afghanistan International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US Envoy Urges North Korea To Stop Tests, Engage In Talks

US Envoy Urges North Korea To Stop Tests, Engage In Talks

China Passes Law To Ease Homework Pressure On Children

China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Turkey To Expel 10 Ambassadors Including US Envoy For Supporting Release Of Jailed Philanthropist

Over 2,000 'Trapped' Migrants March Out Of Mexican City On Foot

Indian Aromatherapy Room Spray Sold In US Found To Contain Bacteria That Killed Two

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

Roadside Bombing Targets Taliban, Kills Afghan Civilians

Roadside Bombing Targets Taliban, Kills Afghan Civilians

Second Quad Will Extend India’s Reach, But May Threaten Ties With Iran

Second Quad Will Extend India’s Reach, But May Threaten Ties With Iran

Sri Lanka To Give Pfizer Booster Shots To Frontline Workers, Seniors

Sri Lanka To Give Pfizer Booster Shots To Frontline Workers, Seniors

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Yashica Mathur / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Naseer Ganai / Police detenue to identify hideouts in Poonch fail to extract arrested Pak militant used as guide, after coming under heavy fire from militants

T20 WC, IND Vs PAK LIVE: Disastrous Start For India, 31/3

T20 WC, IND Vs PAK LIVE: Disastrous Start For India, 31/3

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super-12 contest in Dubai. This is the opening match for both teams.

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Advertisement