Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

According to a UN report, the available data on dowry-related killings from the National Crime Records Bureau indicate that female dowry deaths account for 40 to 50 per cent of all female homicides recorded annually in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2018
Representative Image (File)
A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father Friday, he alleged that his daughter was burnt alive by her in-laws when she failed to fulfill their dowry demands.

Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, Station House Officer B P Singh said.

The father and the brother of the man are absconding and search is on to trace them, he said.

Dowry-related deaths in India continue to be a matter of concern. According to a UN report, the available data on dowry-related killings from the National Crime Records Bureau indicate that female dowry deaths account for 40 to 50 per cent of all female homicides recorded annually in India, representing a stable trend over the period 1999 to 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

Jharkhand Murder Violence Against Women Investigation/Enquiry Police & Security Forces National

