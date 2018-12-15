Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father Friday, he alleged that his daughter was burnt alive by her in-laws when she failed to fulfill their dowry demands.

Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, Station House Officer B P Singh said.

The father and the brother of the man are absconding and search is on to trace them, he said.

Dowry-related deaths in India continue to be a matter of concern. According to a UN report, the available data on dowry-related killings from the National Crime Records Bureau indicate that female dowry deaths account for 40 to 50 per cent of all female homicides recorded annually in India, representing a stable trend over the period 1999 to 2016.

