Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points

-Cloudburst In Almora: While a cloudburst in Almora's Someshwar led to crop damage, in Bageshwar district of the region traffic jams were reported in many places on the Kapkot Bageshwar road due to rain. Many people were also stuck while trying to cross a small stream that had a lot of water flowing in it because of the rain, an NDTV report said. Vehicular movement was also stopped in a market near the Purola Hudoli ravine in Uttarkashi district.