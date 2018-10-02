Watch: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi Wash Plates After Lunch At Sevagram Ashram

﻿
Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders also participated in a prayer meeting at the Ashram on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi seen washing plates at Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other top party leaders were seen washing their plates in a video.

The party leaders had gathered in Wardha, Maharashtra and after lunch at Sevagram, the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi spent his last few years, Congress leaders went to scrub and clean their plates at the taps in the campus.

Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders also participated in a prayer meeting at the Ashram on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Besides Rahul, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Kuti, residence of the Father of the Nation during his last years.

They were accompanied by senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders Ashok Gehlot and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul planted a sapling in the ashram next to the tree which his father and former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi had planted on this day in 1986.

This is the Congress chief's second visit to the ashram. He had earlier planted a sapling here on January 24, 2014.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the party practised the politics of "sadbhavna" (inclusiveness).

"Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi is not new for us. It is the BJP which is remembering Gandhiji and Sardar Patel now," he told reporters.


with inputs from PTI

