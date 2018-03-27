The Website
Arts & Entertainment

This Actress Is The Only Bollywood Star To Feature In Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List

Representing 24 countries across Asia-Pacific - including Azerbaijan and North Korea for the first time - the finalists were selected from thousands of online nominations.
Outlook Web Bureau
Anushka Sharma has become the only Bollywood star to feature in the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list.

In its third year, the annual 30 Under 30 Asia list features 300 young innovators and disruptors across 10 categories who are re-inventing their industries and driving change across this diverse region.

Representing 24 countries across Asia-Pacific - including Azerbaijan and North Korea for the first time - the finalists were selected from thousands of online nominations.

Anushka, 29, star started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 with "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi". She ventured into production in 2015 with "NH10". Her production house, Clean Slate Films, has also backed -- "Phillauri" and "Pari".

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu also features on the list.

