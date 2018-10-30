﻿
Satish Sana, on whose complaint an FIR was registered against the CBI Special Director, had moved the apex court on Monday seeking police protection.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-30T12:28:13+0530
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to businessman Satish Sana, complainant in the alleged bribery case against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph refused to stay CBI summons against Sana and also rejected his plea for recording of his statement in presence of retired former SC judge A K Patnaik.

Sana, on whose complaint an FIR was registered against the CBI Special Director, had moved the apex court on Monday seeking police protection and a stay on the notice issued by the agency summoning him for interrogation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked its own Special Director Rakesh Asthana for accepting bribe to settle a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption, the agency said on October 21.

Asthana, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a businessman who was under probe in the Qureshi case in order to "wreck" the investigation. The case was being examined by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Asthana.

(With inputs from PTI)

