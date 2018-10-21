CBI Books Its Own Special Director Rakesh Asthana For Accepting Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked its own Special Director Rakesh Asthana for accepting bribe to settle a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption, the agency said on Sunday.
CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the CBI on Saturday carried out searches at the house of a CBI official Devender, who is the Investigating Officer in the Qureshi case, in Delhi.
"The CBI has registered an FIR against Rakesh Asthana, Devender and two private persons, Manoj Prasad and Someshwar Prasad, on a complaint by Satish Sana Baby of Hyderabad," the CBI said.
The agency said the amended provision of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval for initiating probe, won't apply in the case against Asthana.
The country's top probe agency alleged that bribes were taken at least five times in December 2017 and October 2018.
The CBI said it has got statement of Satish Sana recorded under Section 164 Cr.PC twice on October 4 and October 20, which completely "corroborates" allegation against Asthana and others.
Someshwar, CBI alleged, handled Asthana's investments.
Asthana, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a businessman who was under probe in the Qureshi case in order to "wreck" the investigation. The case was being examined by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Asthana.
Sources said the CBI lodged the FIR earlier this week after the arrest of a middleman Manoj, who has given a confessional statement before a magistrate confirming the payment of Rs 2 crore to Asthana.
Manoj has reportedly admitted that he had paid the bribe on behalf of Qureshi, who is being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering for a host of public servants. Qureshi was arrested by the ED in August last year under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Apart from Asthana, the CBI has also named Samant Kumar Goel, Special Director of India's external intelligence agency RAW, but not an accused.
The latest move is another indication of the escalating internal war within the CBI's top officials, Verma and Asthana.
Earlier, Asthana had filed a complaint against the CBI Director accusing him of interfering in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation corruption case involving family members of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad.
Subsequently, in a press statement, the agency had denied Asthana's charges against the CBI Director and asserted that the Special Director himself was under probe in half-a-dozen cases and was trying to intimidate officials who were probing his role.
High-profile investigator Asthana enjoyed a clout in the CBI as most high-profile cases involving politicians were handled by him. These include graft charges against Lalu Prasad, former Union minister Chidambaram and his son Karti, and the AgustaWestland chopper deal.
The fight between them has raged for several months with Verma allegedly seeking to block Asthana's elevation as special director on the ground that the latter was being probed in some cases. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), however, brushed aside the objection, saying that the charges against Asthana were not substantial, a decision which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
The rift came out in the open once again when the CBI Director objected to the CVC calling Asthana as the CBI's representative for a meeting when the former was abroad on an official trip.
(IANS)
CBI Books Its Own Special Director Rakesh Asthana For Accepting Bribe
The CBI has also registered an FIR against Devender, the Investigating Officer in the Qureshi case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked its own Special Director Rakesh Asthana for accepting bribe to settle a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption, the agency said on Sunday.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Six Civilians Killed In Explosion At Encounter Site; Mayhem In Kashmir
- LIVE: Kohli, Rohit Hundreds Floor Windies, India Win 1st ODI By 8 Wickets
- Sabarimala Day 5: Four Women Stopped From Proceeding To The Shrine
- Amritsar Train Accident: Protesters Clash With Police After Being Chased Away From Tracks
- CBI Books Its Own Special Director Rakesh Asthana For Accepting Bribe
- BJP's 'Win' In Kashmir Valley Will Be Remembered For Wrong Reasons
- Rail Apps: When A Train Ticket Examiner Left Passengers Speechless
- Durga Puja In Calcutta A Parable Of Life
- M J Akbar Should Be Fired Rather Than Being Allowed To Resign
- Why Kishore Kumar Declined A Cover Version Of His Idol KL Saigal's Songs
- Health Hazards Caused By Contaminated Water Supply In Indian Railways
- Activist Rehana Expelled From Muslim Community After Attempt To Enter Sabarimala
- BJP To Cast Magic Spell On Voters For Upcoming Assembly Polls In MP
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In November
- Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut For Fourth Consecutive Day
- Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Theatres Shut To Protest Against Entertainment Tax
- All Petrol, CNG Pumps In Delhi To Remain Shut On Monday In Protest Against VAT
- 6 Tested Positive, Zika Cases Reach 123 In Rajasthan
- Virat Kohli Achieves New Milestones In Guwahati
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- Amritsar Train Accident: Train Driver Says Was Given ‘Green Signal’, Detained By Police
- A Tale Of Two Women Who Fell 18 Steps Short Of Sabarimala Shrine
- Woman Allowed To Enter Sabarimala Temple Only After Proving She Is Above 50
- IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: India Announce 12-Man Squad, Rishabh Pant To Make Debut In Guwahati
- No One Should Interfere In Temple Traditions: Rajinikanth on Sabarimala Row
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance To Introduce Android-based Infotainment System By 2021
- Malegaon Blast Case: Court Rejects Purohit's Plea Challenging Prosecution Sanction
- Amritsar Tragedy Was An Incident Of Trespassing On Tracks, No Statutory Inquiry: Railway Board Chairman
Post a Comment