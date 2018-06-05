Sunanda Pushkar Death: Shashi Tharoor To Face Trial, Here's What We Know So Far

The Patiala House court in Delhi on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and asked to appear before it on July 7 in the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed in the Pushkar death case.

"There exist sufficient grounds to proceed against Tharoor for commission of offences in the case," said the court.

Here's what we know so far:



2014

January 16: Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor locked in a Twitter spat over the latter’s alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

January 17: Pushkar found dead in room number 345 of Hotel Leela Palace, Delhi.

January 19: Post-mortem conducted at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. Doctors said that it was a case of sudden and unnatural death. They found injury marks on the body.

January 21: The report of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) said Pushkar died due to poisoning.

January 23: The probe transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

January 25: The case transferred back to the South District Police.

July 2: AIIMS post-mortem panel head said he was being pressurised to manipulate the autopsy report.

September 30: Viscera report submitted to Delhi Police.

October 19: Media reports claimed poison was found in final viscera report.

November 9: is again examined by police and forensic experts. Fluid marks found in the hotel room in which Pushkar was found dead in re-examination.

2015

January 6: Delhi Police commissioner calls it a murder and said a murder case was registered.

February: Viscera samples sent to the FBI lab in Washington.

March 12: Delhi police commissioner says Mehar Tarar is an important link in the case and will be asked to join the investigation.

November 10: Viscera report from the FBI said radiation in Pushkar’s viscera samples was within permissible levels and did not cause her death.

2016

March: Tarar denies any knowledge about Pushkar’s murder.

2018

April 20: Delhi Police submitted a status report in the Supreme Court

May 15: Delhi Police filed a chargesheet charging Shashi Tharoor of abetment to suicide .

May 24: A Delhi court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

June 5: The Patiala House Court in Delhi summoned Tharoor and asked him to appear before it on July 7.