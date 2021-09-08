Vinesh Phogat Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Promises To 'Rise' Again

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials in Delhi. (More Sports News)
The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.
At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".
"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.
Elbow surgery done!— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 8, 2021
No matter how many times i fall, i will still rise â pic.twitter.com/T7WmtJUA2R
Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning.
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
