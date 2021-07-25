Tokyo Olympics: Live Streaming, India's Full Schedule On Day 4 (July 26) - A Historic Day For Fencer Bhavani Devi

It will be a big day in the life of Bhavani Devi. The Chennai girl will be the first to represent India in fencing at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old Bhavani, who has trained in Italy, will take part in the women's individual sabre event at Tokyo Olympics. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS)



Although Bhavani is not fancied to finish on the podium at Tokyo 2020, India will expect medals from their archers and shooters. Pravin Jadhav, who has already got a feel of the Yumenoshima Final field in the mixed event, will be part of a team with the experienced Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai.



Veteran skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, in his second Olympics, will eye a medal after missing out in Rio 2016. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will also be a serious medal contender if he can make the medal rounds.



Tokyo Olympics: Here is India's Day 4 schedule



ARCHERY



Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations at 6 AM IST



BADMINTON



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match at 9:10 AM IST.



BOXING



Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout at 3:06 PM IST.



FENCING



C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match at 5:30 AM IST.



HOCKEY



India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match at 5:45 PM IST



SAILING



Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race qualification at 8:35 AM IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race qualification at 11:05 AM IST.



SHOOTING



Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2 of qualification at 6:30am IST.

Men's Skeet Final: 12:20 PM IST.



SWIMMING



Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats at 3:45 PM IST.



TABLE TENNIS



Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 match at 6:30 AM IST.

Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women's Singles Round 3 match at 12:00 PM IST.



TENNIS



Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 AM IST start.



LIVE WATCH TOKYO 2020



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

