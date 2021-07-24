Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Spotlight on PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker

After Mirabai Chanu's historic weightlifting silver on Saturday, an array of Indian superstars will be on show on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Among them will be two Olympic medallists, a multiple tennis Grand Slam champion and a clutch of Olympic debutants waiting to make their mark at Tokyo 2020. London 2012 boxing bronze medal winner MC Mary Kom, 2016 Rio badminton runners-up PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza require no introduction but given the way day 2 went on Saturday, final execution will be key as the Chinese and Japanese have prepared hard for the Summer Games that are being held with full COVID protocol in place.

The senior most member of India's Olympic contingent -- 48-year-old skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan -- and one of the youngest -- 19-year-old air pistol shooter Manu Bhaker -- will start their Tokyo 2020 respective campaigns on Sunday. After a poor opening day at the Asaka Shooting range on Saturday, where the fancied Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary drew a blank, much will be expected from Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in10m air pistol. Should they cross the qualification barrier, the duo will be top medal contenders and the first good news of the day can come as early as 9 AM IST!







PV Sindhu will be back in competitive action after more than a year. She has a fairly easy group but upsets can't be ruled out. Advancing from her group will be key. Sindhu plays Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova. The Rio 2016 silver medallist has admitted all games will be tough and the absence of injured defending champion Carolina Marin is no big advantage.



Talking of advantage MC Mary Kom, almost certainly in her last Olympics, will leave nothing to chance in her opening bout against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Garcia Hernandez in 51 kg class. Manish Kaushik will also begin his campaign in the 63 kg division.







Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will team up for women's tennis doubles while Manika Batra will like to keep her singles campaign going in Round 2. Focus will also be on India's sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan. The Indian men's hockey team play world champions Australia in a group match after making a winning start against New Zealand.



All in all, an interesting Sunday!

