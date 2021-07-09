July 09, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Amit Panghal Top-seeded In 52kg, Simranjit 4th In 60kg Weight Category

PTI 09 July 2021
Amit Panghal (in pic) and Simranjit Kaur are the only Indian boxers to get a seeding in the Games.
File Photo
World number one Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the 52kg category, while Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was the lone woman pugilist from the country to be seeded at fourth for the Olympic Games starting July 23. (More Sports News)

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.

The draws will be unveiled on July 22.

READ: Power Tools For Tokyo

While Panghal is the reigning Asian Games champion and a world championships silver-medallist, Kaur is a bronze-winner from world championships.

Both of them would be competing in their maiden Olympic Games.

India would be represented by an unprecedented nine boxers -- five men and four women -- at the Games.

