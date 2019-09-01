Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 International cricket with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand at Kandy on Sunday. The veteran pacer surpassed Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20I matches.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (88 wickets), Pakistan's Umar Gul (85) and Saeed Ajmal (85) complete the top five.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

But the hosts suffered a five-wicket defeat, with the Kiwis chasing down a 175-run target with three balls to spare.