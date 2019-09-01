﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga Breaks Shahid Afridi's Record To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga Breaks Shahid Afridi's Record To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is

Lasith Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Shahid Afridi's record of 98 wickets, then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20I match

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga Breaks Shahid Afridi's Record To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
AP Photo
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga Breaks Shahid Afridi's Record To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T23:58:02+0530

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 International cricket with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand at Kandy on Sunday. The veteran pacer surpassed Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20I matches.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (88 wickets), Pakistan's Umar Gul (85) and Saeed Ajmal (85) complete the top five.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

But the hosts suffered a five-wicket defeat, with the Kiwis chasing down a 175-run target with three balls to spare.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lasith Malinga Shahid Afridi Shakib Al Hasan Kandy Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Basketball World Cup 2019: USA Begin Title Defence In Style, Australia Down Canada
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters