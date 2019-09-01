﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Kiwis Need 174 Runs At Kandy

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Kiwis Need 174 Runs At Kandy

After the end of the Test series, hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand meet in a three-match T20I series, with an eye on the 2020 T20 World Cup. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy here

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Kiwis Need 174 Runs At Kandy
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Colin Munro during the first Twenty20 international cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
AP Photo
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Kiwis Need 174 Runs At Kandy
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T22:13:13+0530

After the end to their Test series, hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand meet in a three-match T20I series in Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Black Caps last played a T20I Vs Lanka in November 2013, which they lost by eight wickets. However, a better head-to-head record in the shortest format will give New Zealand confidence. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in an ODI series at home in July, and will be hoping to continue their fine form in the shortest format against their current opponents. Lanka will be led by veteran Lasith Malinga, who will offer tons of experience to this young side. Meanwhile, Tim Southee will skipper the visitors. The weather looks promising and rain is not expected. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I here

(LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

 
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Next Story : 73-Year-Old Doctor Beaten To Death By Tea Garden Workers After Colleague Dies In Hospital In Assam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters