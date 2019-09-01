After the end to their Test series, hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand meet in a three-match T20I series in Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Black Caps last played a T20I Vs Lanka in November 2013, which they lost by eight wickets. However, a better head-to-head record in the shortest format will give New Zealand confidence. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in an ODI series at home in July, and will be hoping to continue their fine form in the shortest format against their current opponents. Lanka will be led by veteran Lasith Malinga, who will offer tons of experience to this young side. Meanwhile, Tim Southee will skipper the visitors. The weather looks promising and rain is not expected. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I here

