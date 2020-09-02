September 02, 2020
Corona
Serie A Fixtures: Andrea Pirlo's Juventus Reign To Start With Sampdoria Clash

Juventus are at home to Sampdoria in Andrea Pirlo's first Serie A game as head coach and Atalanta travel to Lazio on the opening matchday

Omnisport 02 September 2020
Andrea Pirlo
Screengrab: Twitter
2020-09-02T18:54:35+05:30

Juventus are at home to Sampdoria in Andrea Pirlo's first Serie A game as head coach and Atalanta travel to Lazio for the standout fixture of the opening matchday. (More Football News)

Pirlo was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor last month and the legendary midfielder will set about trying to mastermind a 10th consecutive Scudetto with a clash against Samp at Allianz Stadium on September 20.

Juve are then away to Roma in a mouthwatering second Serie A match of Italy great Pirlo's reign.

Great entertainers Atalanta get their campaign under way at home to Lazio in an encounter between the sides that finished third and fourth respectively last season.

Inter, runners-up in the 2019-20 campaign are on the road at newly promoted Benevento and Milan face Bologna at San Siro, with Roma heading to Hellas Verona.

The penultimate round of fixtures will see Juve entertain Inter and Roma the home side in a derby battle with Lazio.

October 18 is the schedule date for the first Milan derby, with the second to take place on February 21.

 

Serie A matchday one fixtures:

Benevento vs Inter
Fiorentina vs Torino
Genoa vs Crotone
Juventus vs Sampdoria
Lazio vs Atalanta
Milan vs Bologna
Parma vs Napoli
Sassuolo vs Cagliari
Udinese vs Spezia
Hellas Verona vs Roma

