Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 1st ODI: Minus IPL Stars, NZ Aim To Start On A High In Rawalpindi

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 1st ODI: Minus IPL Stars, NZ Aim To Start On A High In Rawalpindi

Get live cricket scores of Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI here. PAK have never lost to NZ in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 1st ODI: Minus IPL Stars, NZ Aim To Start On A High In Rawalpindi
Tom Latham and Babar Azam pose with the trophy for the ODI series in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Follow live cricket scores of PAK vs NZ first ODI. | AP Photo

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 1st ODI: Minus IPL Stars, NZ Aim To Start On A High In Rawalpindi
2021-09-17T14:01:03+05:30
Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 2:01 pm

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 taking away key players, world No.1 New Zealand cricket team will look to start on a high when they take on Pakistan in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. New Zealand are returning to Pakistan after 18 years. The last time the Blackcaps visited Pakistan for a bilateral series was back in 2002 – a team that comprised the likes of Brendon McCullum, Chris Cairns, Jacob Oram and Daryl Tuffey. In the absence of Kane Williamson, Kylie Jamieson and Trent Boult, it’s a new challenge for skipper Tom Latham. While spin is expected to play a key role, New Zealand don’t have to worry about adapting to the conditions as they have just arrived from playing in Bangladesh. The visitors will also miss the services of Tom Blundell, who was ruled out of the series due to injury. For hosts Pakistan, it will be a new beginning sans head coach Mishab-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, as both resigned from their respective posts just after the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced. Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have replaced them on an interim basis. Meanwhile, the series won’t be a part of the ODI Super League as Pakistan Cricket Board failed to secure the services of the firm providing Decision Review System setup.

