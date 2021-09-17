Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Why New Zealand Cricket Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan - Official Statement

Why New Zealand Cricket Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan - Official Statement

The New Zealand cricket board also said that it 'will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad'

Why New Zealand Cricket Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan - Official Statement
New Zealand were returning to Pakistan after 18 years. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

Trending

Why New Zealand Cricket Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan - Official Statement
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T16:01:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:01 pm

The New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi. They were supposed to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Pakistan. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

According to a statement released by BlackCaps, the tour was abandoned following a New Zealand government security alert. Here's the official statement:

"The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series.

However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.

Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr White’s sentiments.

“We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision,” he said.

“The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.”

The cricket board also said that it "will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad."

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rawalpindi, Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi: Tennis Legends On Their Fractured Relationship

Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi: Tennis Legends On Their Fractured Relationship

Pakistan Cricket Board Not Amused After New Zealand Call Off Tour Citing Security Threat

Simona Halep, Former Tennis World No. 1, Marries Her Boyfriend In Romania

Pakistan Vs New Zealand: Scared NZ Pull Out Of Tour, PAK Say It's 'Unilateral' Decision - Highlights

National Shooting Elections Run Into Trouble After Conflict Of Interest Cited By Presidential Candidate

FIH Junior Men’s World Cup Hockey: Australia Withdraw Due To COVID In India

Tottenham Hotspur Dealt Double Injury Blow Ahead Of EPL Clash Vs Chelsea

IPL 2021: KKR Aim To Use Fans’ Support For Better Results In UAE

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who After Virat Kohli? Sunil Gavaskar Backs KL Rahul For T20 Captaincy

Who After Virat Kohli? Sunil Gavaskar Backs KL Rahul For T20 Captaincy

National Open Athletics: Harmilan Kaur Shatters 19-Year-Old Record In 1500m

National Open Athletics: Harmilan Kaur Shatters 19-Year-Old Record In 1500m

Durand Cup 2021: 10-Man Gokulam Kerala Edge Past Hyderabad FC

Durand Cup 2021: 10-Man Gokulam Kerala Edge Past Hyderabad FC

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant To Continue As Delhi Capitals Captain For UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant To Continue As Delhi Capitals Captain For UAE Leg

Read More from Outlook

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Lola Nayar / India is emerging as a global hub of education and going forward will see higher enrolment than the present with even the government taking measures to improve infrastructure.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement