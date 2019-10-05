Poshan
PAK Vs SL: Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Becomes Youngest To Claim Hat-Trick In T20I

Mohammad Hasnain, 19 years and 183 days, dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya (2) on successive balls to record the hat-trick during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at Lahore on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2019
He achieved the feat in the 1st T20I match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2019-10-05T23:29:12+0530

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the first T20I match between against Sri Lanka at Lahore.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Hasnain, 19-year-old and 183-days old, pacer dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Dasun Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya (2) off successive balls to record a hat-trick.

Hasnain, appearing in his second T20I match, returned with figures of 3/37 from his four overs.

He was smashed around in his first two overs but he came back strongly in his third as he dismissed Rajapaksha.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

Danushka Gunathilaka's knock of 57 runs helped Sri Lanka post a score of 165/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.

Pakistan lost the match by 64 runs.

