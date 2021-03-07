New Zealand Vs Australia, 5th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Decider

New Zealand have found out their ICC World Test Championship final opponents after India thumped England by an innings and 25 runs to take their four-match Test series 3-1. But the Kiwis have more pressing matters at hand. (More Cricket News)

The BlackCaps welcomed their bitter Trans-Tasman neighbours with a big win in the first T20I match in Christchurch. Kane Williamson made it 2-0 in Dunedin, and they needed a win to take register third back-to-back series wins -- after beating West Indies 2-0 and Pakistan 2-1 at home.

READ: Finch Relishing Return Of Fans For Series Decider

But they lost the next two outings in Wellington as the Aaron Finch-led Aussies registered massive scores in the third and fourth matches. Now, they meet at the same venue to decide the winner.

The match will be followed by the women's match between New Zealand and England.

Head-to-head: The series started with Australia leading 7-2, then it became 7-4 for a while. It's 9-4 in 13 matches so far.

With that here's how you can watch the match live, and follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary:

Match: 5th and final match of the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series

Date: March 7 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 4:30 AM IST/12:00 PM Local/11:00 PM GMT

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

(Follow LIVE SCORES and LIVE BALL-BY-BALL COMMENTARY)

TV Channel: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode App (Subscription required).

(Ball-by-ball commentary and live scores available after the toss)

Elsewhere...

New Zealand: TVNZ1, Spark Sport; UK: BT Sport; US: ESPN+, South Africa: SuperSport, Australia: Fox Sports

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine