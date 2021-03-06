India can wrap up the match and Test series on the so-called moving day, courtesy brilliant performances from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, and with little push from bowlers. On a thrilling second day of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, England dominated the first two sessions but India changed the course of the match with two youngsters showing their class on a deteriorating pitch. The 113-run stand between Pant and Sundar all but ended England's chances of winning the match and thus levelling the series. Now, they will have to fight to save the match. But it will be a massive task, considering how they have fared so far against Axar Patel and Ravichander Ashwin. For India, even a lead of 150 runs should be enough to go for the kill. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs ENG Test match here:



