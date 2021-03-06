March 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: India Smell Victory At Motera

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: India Smell Victory At Motera

A determined India look to tighten the screws on England. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs ENG match here

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: India Smell Victory At Motera
ViratKohli-led India will look to wrap up the match and Test series on Day 3.
Courtesy: Twitter
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: India Smell Victory At Motera
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T08:28:55+05:30

India can wrap up the match and Test series on the so-called moving day, courtesy brilliant performances from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, and with little push from bowlers. On a thrilling second day  of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, England dominated the first two sessions but India changed the course of the match with two youngsters showing their class on a deteriorating pitch. The 113-run stand between Pant and Sundar all but ended England's chances of winning the match and thus levelling the series. Now, they will have to fight to save the match. But it will be a massive task, considering how they have fared so far against Axar Patel and Ravichander Ashwin. For India, even a lead of 150 runs should be enough to go for the kill. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs ENG Test match here:

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTSLIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu Wins; B Sai Praneeth Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram Lose In Quarters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Washington Sundar Joe Root Ben Stokes Ahmedabad India vs England England's Tour Of India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos