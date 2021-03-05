March 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Audacious Rishabh Pant Makes Mockery Of James Anderson - MUST WATCH

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Audacious Rishabh Pant Makes Mockery Of James Anderson - MUST WATCH

Rishabh Pant played an outrageous reverse sweep to reduce England legend James Anderson to a club bowler as India hit back. Watch it here

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Audacious Rishabh Pant Makes Mockery Of James Anderson - MUST WATCH
Rishabh Pant making fun of James Anderson!
Screengrab: Twitter
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Audacious Rishabh Pant Makes Mockery Of James Anderson - MUST WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-03-05T17:24:20+05:30

Rishabh Pant reduced England legend James Anderson to a club bowler by hitting England legend for a four with an audacious reverse sweep during the second day's play of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Pant, who scored his first Test century at home and third overall, showed a special liking of Anderson after England took the second new ball after Tea on Friday.

In the 83rd over, as Anderson delivered a fuller delivery, Pant outrageously reverse swept it over slip. Watch the shot here, and don't miss Anderson's reaction:

In the next over, Pant hit Joe Root for a six, off the first ball, to bring up his century. Watch it here:

He soon departed after making 101 off 118 balls (13 fours and two sixes). Pant added 113 runs in 158 balls for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar as India fiight back from 121/5 in 50 overs.

In reply to England's 205, India were 294/7 at the close of play on Day 2 at Motera with Sundar and Axar Patel unbeaten on 60 and 11 runs respectively.

India need at least a draw to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship. India lead the four-match series 2-1.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sunil Gavaskar On Another '50': Humbling If Fans Put Me In Same Bracket As Amitabh Bachchan And Kishore Kumar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant James Anderson Ahmedabad Cricket Cricket Video India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos