IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Lead India's Fightback Post Lunch

As expected, India dominated Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A good outing with the bat today and Virat Kohli & Co can take the match away from their rivals and confirm a spot in the Lord's final, despite skipper's detestation of the ICC World Test Championship. Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/47) once again proved England's nemesis. Mohammed Siraj too got a couple, including the big wicket of Joe Root. The visitors, however, crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in six innings with Ben Stokes, who was involved in an animated discussion with Kohli, hitting a fifty. India, in reply to England's 205, were 24/1 with Shubman Gill falling to James Anderson. An engrossing day is in the offing with a desperate England fighting for bragging rights. Follow live updates and cricket scores here:



DAY 1 REPORT | LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

9:10 AM IST: Here's a brief of what happened on DAY 1: India lost opener Shubhman Gill early after bundling out England for 205. India were 24 for one at stumps with Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) at the crease. Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 ; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45). India 1st Innings: 24 for 1 in 12 overs. (C Pujara batting 15, R Sharma batting 8; J Anderson 1/0).

9:00 AM IST: Welcome to the Day 2 of the India-England 4th Test match live from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine