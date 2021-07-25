July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mary Kom Teaches Miguelina Garcia Boxing Lessons, Enters Tokyo Olympics Pre-quarters

Mary Kom Teaches Miguelina Garcia Boxing Lessons, Enters Tokyo Olympics Pre-quarters

In a bout that was exciting from start to finish, Mary Kom displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome the spirted fight that Garcia put up

PTI 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mary Kom Teaches Miguelina Garcia Boxing Lessons, Enters Tokyo Olympics Pre-quarters
India's Mary Kom Hmangte, left, exchanges punches with Miguelina Hernandez Garcia, of the Dominican Republic, during their women's flyweight 51-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Mary Kom Teaches Miguelina Garcia Boxing Lessons, Enters Tokyo Olympics Pre-quarters
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T14:11:30+05:30

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympic Games' pre-quarterfinals after staving off a stiff challenge from Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in the opening round in Tokyo on Sunday. 

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 38-year-old, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallist.

In a bout that was exciting from start to finish, Mary Kom displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome the spirited fight that Garcia put up.

If she held back in the opening round to get a good measure of her rival, the veteran was aggression personified in the final three minutes after Garcia bagged the second round with some fierce punching of her own.

Mary Kom's trusted right hook aided her well through the bout and she also displayed a sharp mind by forcing Garcia to lunge at her, opening up the space for the Indian to land clear punches.

The youngster from Dominica had the stomach for a fight but was undone by her inability to strike clearly.

Mary Kom, a mother of four, will next be up against third-seeded Colombian Ingrit Valencia, who was a bronze-medallist at the 2016 Rio Games.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs India T20 Cricket Series - Details Of Where To Watch, Full Schedule

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mary Kom Tokyo Japan Other Sports Boxing Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics India At Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos