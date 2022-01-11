Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

Boxers Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar and Ashish Kumar also joined the men's camp in Patiala alongside Amit Panghal. The camp will continue till March 14.

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp
The national boxing camps started on January 3. | File photo

Trending

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T20:44:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 8:44 pm

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal were among six Indian boxers who were on Tuesday included in the ongoing national camps for women and men in Delhi and Patiala respectively. (More Sports News)

Panghal was joined by a fit-again Vikas Krishan, who underwent a shoulder surgery last year after the Olympics, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar in the men's camp in Patiala.

Mary Kom will report to the women's camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi after the inclusion of their names was recommended by the Boxing Federation of India.

The two camps will continue till March 14, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.

All six of them were not included in the camps conducted in December last year as they had skipped the national championships after the Tokyo Olympics.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"The Olympian boxers will now join the camps, which started on January 3 with only those who had competed in the National Championships.

"With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games drawing close, Sports authority of India approved the inclusion recommended by the Boxing Federation of India," the SAI stated.

As many as 63 men boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been in the National Camp in NIS, Patiala.

A total of 57 women boxers, including Olympic Games bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 25 coaching and support staff are already in the national camp in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Tags

PTI Mary Kom Amit Panghal Vikas Krishan Manish Kaushik Ashish Kumar New Delhi Other Sports Boxing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

India Open Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha Stuns Fifth Seed; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In 2nd Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Washington Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For ODI Series

SA Vs IND: Washington Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For ODI Series

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India - Lunch Report

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Confirmed As No.1 Seed After Court Battle

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Confirmed As No.1 Seed After Court Battle

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement