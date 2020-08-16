August 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season

Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season

Kevin De Bruyne saw off competition from three Liverpool stars to be named the best Premier League player of 2019-20

Omnisport 16 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season
Kevin De Bruyne converts from the spot
File Photo
Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Named Premier League Player Of The Season
outlookindia.com
2020-08-16T17:04:22+05:30

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20. (More Football News)

The Belgium international was awarded the prize following a vote by fans, club captains from England's top flight and a panel of experts.

De Bruyne beat competition from three Liverpool players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane – as well as Danny Ings, Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy.

READ: Klopp Named Premier League Manager Of The Season

The 29-year-old was City's standout player as they finished second to Liverpool in the title race, scoring 13 goals and registering 20 assists, which equalled Thierry Henry's record for a single season set back in 2002-03.

ALSO READ: Alexander-Arnold Wins Young Player Award

His victory denies Liverpool a clean sweep of the top Premier League prizes, with Alexander-Arnold having won the Young Player of the Season award and Jurgen Klopp having been named Manager of the Season.

The midfielder is the third Belgian to claim the honour after former team-mate Vincent Kompany in 2011-12 and ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard in 2014-15.

Next Story >>

Amrapali Homebuyers Blame MS Dhoni For Their Miseries

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×