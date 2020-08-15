August 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager Of The Season

Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager Of The Season

After Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the top-flight title, Jurgen Klopp has been rewarded with a Premier League prize

Omnisport 15 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager Of The Season
Jurgen Klopp with Premier League trophy and medal
File Photo
Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager Of The Season
outlookindia.com
2020-08-15T15:30:59+05:30

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Season for 2019-20. (More Football News)

The Reds won their first top-flight title in 30 years, finishing on a club-record 99 points, 18 clear of previous champions Manchester City. 

Klopp's side went unbeaten in their first 27 games, winning 26, and set a record for the earliest title win by sealing their triumph with seven rounds of matches remaining. 

READ: Alexander-Arnold Wins Young Player Award

Klopp, who was named League Managers Association Manager of the Year last month, won the Premier League prize ahead of fellow nominees Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Wilder. 

 

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed the Young Player of the Season prize and is also up for the Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. 

Next Story >>

Former West Indies Captain Darren Sammy Eyes International Cricket Return

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jurgen Klopp Football Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×