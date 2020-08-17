August 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Retires As Player, Becomes Head Coach Of Anderlecht

Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Retires As Player, Becomes Head Coach Of Anderlecht

Vincent Kompany started his playing career at Anderlecht in 2003, joined German team Hamburg in 2006 before moving to Manchester City two years later

Agencies 17 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Retires As Player, Becomes Head Coach Of Anderlecht
Vincent Kompany left Manchester City to join Anderlecht, his first professional club
Courtesy: Twitter
Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Retires As Player, Becomes Head Coach Of Anderlecht
outlookindia.com
2020-08-17T18:41:32+05:30

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany ended his 17-year playing career on Monday to focus on being head coach of Belgian team Anderlecht. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old Kompany left City to join Anderlecht, his first professional club, in a player-manager role in May last year.

READ: Kompany's Manchester City Career In Numbers

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” said Kompany, who has agreed to a four-year deal as coach.

“That's why I'm quitting as a football player.”

Kompany's first match in charge will be against Mouscron on Sunday. The Belgian league is two rounds into its new season.

Kompany started his playing career at Anderlecht in 2003, joined German team Hamburg in 2006 before moving to City two years later. He won four Premier League titles with City.

(AP)

Next Story >>

Will Leave BCCI President's Post The Day Supreme Court Says So: Sourav Ganguly

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Vincent Kompany Football Manchester City Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×