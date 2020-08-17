Ten Trophies, 360 Appearances, 20 Goals – Vincent Kompany's Manchester City Career In Numbers

Vincent Kompany called time on his playing career on Monday as he took on the head coach role at Anderlecht on a full-time basis. (More Football News)

While his time in Belgium has so far been fraught with changes and setbacks, the 33-year-old spent 11 hugely successful years at Manchester City before returning to his home country.

Kompany joined the Premier League club in 2008, becoming a key figure as City transformed from also-rans to serial trophy winners.

READ: Vincent Kompany Retires As Player

While the Champions League remained out of Kompany's grasp, he counts four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups among his honours.

Using Opta facts, we take a look at the key numbers from Kompany's time at City.

10 - Since Vincent Kompany's first season with the club, @ManCity have won more domestic trophies than any other side in England (4 Premier League titles, 4 League Cups, 2 FA Cups). Era. pic.twitter.com/DOGcPOYFyy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2019

10 - Since Kompany's arrival in 2008, no Premier League team has won more than the 10 trophies claimed by City in that time. Of course, 2008 was also the year that Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan took over the club.

360 - Kompany made 360 appearances for City across all competitions.

119 - Key for any defender, Kompany helped City keep 119 clean sheets during his time in Manchester. But he also made his presence felt at the other end, scoring 20 goals – including a memorable thunderbolt against Leicester City.

265 - With 265 Premier League appearances, Kompany is third behind David Silva and Joe Hart in terms of outings in the competition for City.

1 - Kompany tops the list of appearances made by Belgian players in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

94 - Only Chelsea great John Terry, with 101, has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than Kompany.

167 - With Kompany in the side, City won 167 out of 265 Premier League games – a win percentage of 63 that falls slightly to 62.5 per cent without him in the side (95 wins out of 152).

3,330 - Kompany played in excess of 3,000 league minutes in 2010-11 under Roberto Mancini, starting all but one of City's 38 top-flight matches. His lowest total of minutes came in 2016-17, Pep Guardiola's first campaign at the helm, when he managed just 823 across 11 appearances.

17 - In what proved to be his final campaign at the club, Kompany made 17 league appearances, starting on 13 occasions.