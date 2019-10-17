Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Declares Himself Fit For Manchester United Clash

Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Declares Himself Fit For Manchester United Clash

Joel Matip has missed Liverpool's past two matches but is available for this weekend's English Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford

Omnisport 17 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Declares Himself Fit For Manchester United Clash
The 28-year-old missed Liverpool's home victories over Salzburg and Leicester City before the international break with a knock sustained at Sheffield United on September 28.
Courtesy: Twitter (@LFC)
Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Declares Himself Fit For Manchester United Clash
outlookindia.com
2019-10-17T22:33:44+0530

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is ready to play a part in Sunday's highly anticipated clash with Manchester United if called upon. (More Football News)

The 28-year-old missed Liverpool's home victories over Salzburg and Leicester City before the international break with a knock sustained at Sheffield United on September 28.

Read: Big Match Focus - Manchester United Vs Liverpool

However, Matip returned to training on Tuesday and is now in contention to start this weekend's Premier League showdown with United at Old Trafford.

"I'm back in training and hopefully I will stay fit," he told the club's official website. "I'm back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I'm needed, I will be there.

"Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I'm back. I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives."

Also Read: Pogba Out For Liverpool Clash, De Gea To Be Assessed

Goalkeeper Alisson, who has been sidelined with a calf injury he suffered in the 4-1 victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, also returned to training this week.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit top of the table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City, while United – who will be without Paul Pogba and have doubts over David de Gea's fitness – are 15 points worse off in 12th.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Old Trafford, Manchester Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Manchester United Football Sports
Next Story : El Clasico: Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Tells La Liga To Keep Real Madrid Match At Camp Nou
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement