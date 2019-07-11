England Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: AUS Meet ENG In Blockbuster Semifinal

The traditional rivals are at it again. Unlike previous encounters, including their ICC Men's World Cup 2019 group match just two weeks ago, this one is expected to be a thriller. Having said that, Edgbaston has not been a happy hunting ground for Australia, with England winning three straight ODIs at the venue. But again, history is not on England's side. Their last win against Australia in a Cricket World Cup came way back in 1992. With that primer, let's follow the latest updates and live cricket score of AUS vs ENG semifinal here:

The defending champions Australia chase a record-extending sixth world title, while England are eyeing their first final appearance in nearly three decades in the hope to lift the elusive title.

Australia's passage to the last four was all but smooth. Defeats against India and South Africa in their final group game forced Australia to settle for the second place at the end of the group stage. In contrast, hosts and pre-tournament favourites England endured a tumultuous campaign, recovering from damaging losses to Sri Lanka and Australia. They beat other two semi-finalists, India and New Zealand, to finish third in the points table and booked their ticket to the knockout stages. (POINTS TABLE)

In their group meeting at Lord's, Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc tore through England line-up to give Australia a comfortable win despite Ben Stokes' valiant 89. (RESULTS)

Now both the teams will set their targets anew even as last World Cup's finalists New Zealand await the winners for 's final after beating India. (MATCH REPORT)

Australia have taken the showpiece event by storm and have once again shown an affinity to rise to the challenge on the big stage. They were the first to qualify for the knockouts.

AUS BALANCED

Opener David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch have led from the front in the batting department while in the bowling department, Mitchell Starc is proving his worth with some brilliant performances. In Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff, Starc has got the perfect support cast.

For England, it is more about staying true to the tag of favourites and not crumbling under the pressure of expectations. Despite having one of the strongest sides, England have faced consistency issues.

With Jason Roy back at the top of the order, things are looking in control once again for the hosts. And providing the solidity are Roy's opening partner Jonny Bairstow and Test captain Joe Root, followed by Ben Stokes. But they do have concerns regarding Jos Buttler's form. In the bowling department too, they Jofra Archer and Mark Wood with Adil Rashid paying the support act.

KEY STATISTICS

World Cup Head-To-Head:

Played: Eight; Australia won six, England won two

Australia won by four wickets at Leeds in 1975

England won by six wickets at London (Lord's) in 1979

Australia won by seven runs at Kolkata in 1987

England won by eight wickets at Sydney in 1992

Australia won by two wickets at Port Elizabeth in 2003

Australia won by seven wickets at North Sound in 2007

Australia won by 111 runs at Melbourne in 2015

Australia won by 64 runs at London (Lord’s) in 2019

ROAD TO SEMIS

AUSTRALIA

Beat Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol

Beat West Indies by 15 runs at Nottingham

Lost to India by 36 runs at The Oval

Beat Pakistan by 41 runs at Taunton

Beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at The Oval

Beat Bangladesh by 48 runs at Nottingham

Beat England by 64 runs at Lord's

Beat New Zealand by 86 runs at Lord's

Lost to South Africa by 10 runs at Manchester

ENGLAND

Beat South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval

Lost to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham

Beat Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff

Beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Southampton

Beat Afghanistan by 150 runs at Manchester

Lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs at Leeds

Lost to Australia by 64 runs at Lord's

Beat India by 31 runs at Birmingham

Beat New Zealand by 119 runs at Chester-le-Street

HOW THEY FARED IN PREVIOUS SEMIS

AUSTRALIA: Played seven, won six, tied one



Beat England by four wickets at Leeds in 1975

Beat Pakistan by 18 runs at Lahore in 1987

Beat West Indies by five runs at Mohali in 1996

Tied with South Africa at Birmingham in 1999

Beat Sri Lanka by 48 runs at Port Elizabeth 2003

Beat South Africa by seven wickets at Gros Islet in 2007

Beat India by 95 runs at Sydney in 2015

ENGLAND: Played five, won three, lost two



Lost to Australia by four wickets at Leeds in 1975

Beat New Zealand by nine runs at Manchester in 1979

Lost to India by six wickets at Manchester in 1983

Beat India by 35 runs in Mumbai in 1987

Beat South Africa by nine runs at Sydney 1992

FOR THE RECORD

England have won 10 of the last 12 ODIs between the countries, though one of their two defeats in that run came at Lord's earlier in this tournament.

Australia have been involved in seven previous World Cup semi-finals and have progressed to the final every time.

Mitchell Starc needs one wicket to set a record for the most taken at a single World Cup. He sits level with Glenn McGrath's tally of 26 from 2007.

David Warner with 638 runs at an average of 79.75 in nine innings is the second highest run-getter in this World Cup behind India’s Rohit Sharma.

Jofra Archer, who claimed 17 wickets in nine matches, is the joint fourth highest wicket-taker in the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID

"We have got a lot of guys in there that can play a lot of roles. It's a real positive in the group, the way guys have chopped and changed and been flexible, particularly in that batting line-up when they have played but also the bowlers who have missed out due to match-ups and conditions," Australia captain Aaron Finch.



"If you look at the past 11 games against them we have won nine. These guys and this group over the last four years, their experience against Australia have been very positive and they have got a lot of success in the bank... we will be drawing on that confidence that, over a long period of time now, we have been successful against Australia and we should take that into ," England captain Eoin Morgan.

SQUADS

England (from): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson



Australia (from): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson