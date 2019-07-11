Cricket World Cup Semifinal, Australia Vs England: Alex Carey Survives Nasty Jofra Archer Bouncer – WATCH

﻿
Australia have set a 224 target in their ongoing Cricket World Cup semifinal clash at Edgbaston against England. During their innings, Alex Carey was hit on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

11 July 2019
The Archer delivery hit Carey's helmet not once but twice, and also took it off.
2019-07-11T20:51:30+0530

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat first in their Cricket World Cup semifinal clash Vs England, at Edgbaston, on July 11. Coming in to bat at 14-3 in 6.1 overs, Alex Carey's 46-run knock helped in the rebuilding process for the Aussies, who set a 224 target. During his knock, Carey faced a hazardous moment, when a Jofra Archer bouncer hit him on the helmet.

The Archer delivery hit Carey's helmet not once but twice, and also took it off. The helmet could have hit the stumps, but Carey's awareness made him catch it before it could do so. The ball bounced away from stumps too.

After the hit, Carey batted with a bandaged mouth. He was dismissed by Adil Rashid, after scoring 46 off 70 balls.

The incident also evoked the memories of Steve Harmison hitting Ricky Ponting at the same venue (Edgbaston) during the 2005 Ashes Test.

The winner of this semifinal clash will face New Zealand in the final at Lord's on July 14.

