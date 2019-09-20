Although a dead rubber match, Zimbabwe will be hoping to grab their maiden win over Afghanistan in Hamilton Masakadza's final international match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will expect their batsmen and spinners to come to the party, something that has helped them in all their eight T20 wins over Zimbabwe. Asghar Afghan and Najibullah are expected to continue their fine form with the bat for the Afghans. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has looked lethal with the ball, and could ensnare Zimbabwe's batting in a web of spin. Zimbabwe haven't had a good outing in the tri-series, with few impressive individual displays. Ryan Burl's knock against hosts Bangladesh was noteworthy, but has struggled for consistency. Senior players like Masakadza haven't been able to build any momentum. Their bowling attack has been out of form, except for Kyle Jarvis, who will be expecting his teammates to do a better job. Follow live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs ZIM, being played at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong here.
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum
Having never lost a T20 match against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan could further cement their stranglehold in a dead rubber match in the ongoing tri-series at Chattogram today. Catch here live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs ZIM
Amit Panghal First Indian To Enter World Boxing Championships Final, Manish Kaushik Ends With Bronze
