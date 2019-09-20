﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum

Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum

Having never lost a T20 match against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan could further cement their stranglehold in a dead rubber match in the ongoing tri-series at Chattogram today. Catch here live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs ZIM

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum
The match is being played at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.
Twitter
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series, 5th T20: AFG Look To Build Momentum
outlookindia.com
2019-09-20T18:13:14+0530

Although a dead rubber match, Zimbabwe will be hoping to grab their maiden win over Afghanistan in Hamilton Masakadza's final international match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will expect their batsmen and spinners to come to the party, something that has helped them in all their eight T20 wins over Zimbabwe. Asghar Afghan and Najibullah are expected to continue their fine form with the bat for the Afghans. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has looked lethal with the ball, and could ensnare Zimbabwe's batting in a web of spin. Zimbabwe haven't had a good outing in the tri-series, with few impressive individual displays. Ryan Burl's knock against hosts Bangladesh was noteworthy, but has struggled for consistency. Senior players like Masakadza haven't been able to build any momentum. Their bowling attack has been out of form, except for Kyle Jarvis, who will be expecting his teammates to do a better job. Follow live updates and live cricket score of AFG Vs ZIM, being played at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong here.

(Live Scorecard | Cricket News)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Zimbabwe Afghanistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Amit Panghal First Indian To Enter World Boxing Championships Final, Manish Kaushik Ends With Bronze
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters