January 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Loses Appeal Against Red Card Ban, To Miss Elche Clash

Lionel Messi Loses Appeal Against Red Card Ban, To Miss Elche Clash

Lionel Messi was suspended for his red card in the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao

Omnisport 22 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Loses Appeal Against Red Card Ban, To Miss Elche Clash
Lionel Messi
AP Photo
Lionel Messi Loses Appeal Against Red Card Ban, To Miss Elche Clash
outlookindia.com
2021-01-22T21:12:47+05:30

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's LaLiga match at Elche on Sunday after losing his appeal against a two-match ban. (More Football News)

The Argentina star was suspended for his red card in the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao, in which he was sent off for striking Asier Villalibre following a VAR review.

It was the first time in 753 appearances for the club in all competitions that Messi was dismissed.

Barca appealed against the suspension but confirmed on Friday that their efforts had been in vain, meaning Messi will not be available for the game at Estadio Martinez Valero.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had already served one match of his ban, having been absent from Thursday's Copa del Rey win at Cornella.

Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite scored in extra time after Barca missed two penalties against the third-tier side.

Messi will be free to return in next Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash against Rayo Vallecano, with another meeting with Athletic, this time in LaLiga, to follow on January 31.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Virat Kohli's Midnight Message And How India Started 'Mission Melbourne' - Watch 'Kangaroo Bhoomi' To Know

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Football La Liga FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos