July 20, 2020
Poshan
LaLiga Final Day Review: Leganes Relegated, Celta Vigo Survive And Getafe Miss Out On Europe

LaLiga's 2019-20 season came to an end on Sunday, with Leganes suffering relegation and Real Sociedad snatching a place in Europe

Omnisport 20 July 2020
Leganes head coach Javier Aguirre, 3rd left, talks to his players at break during the Spanish La Liga football match against Real Madrid at the Butarque Stadium in Leganes, Spain, Sunday, July 19, 2020
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
outlookindia.com
2020-07-20T11:50:51+0530

Leganes' four-year stay in LaLiga came to an end on Sunday, despite a spirited display against champions Real Madrid, while Getafe miss out on a place in Europe. (More Football News)

Madrid already had the league title wrapped up heading to their city neighbours, but still claimed a point which proved enough to send Leganes down following a 2-2 draw.

Javier Aguirre's Leganes had won three of their previous four outings but, despite twice coming from behind, they failed to claim the win they needed to overtake Celta Vigo, who were held to a goalless draw by relegated Espanyol.

At the other end of Spain's top flight, Granada made a late charge for a place in the Europa League with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, who finished 11th.

Granada's triumph meant Getafe, who went down to a 109th-minute goal from Coke against Levante, dropped out of the top seven.

A 4-0 win over Eibar saw Villarreal consolidate their place in fifth, with the Yellow Submarine four points above Granada and Real Sociedad, who snatched a late 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid to be sure of their European qualification.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

