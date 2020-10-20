Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary From Dubai

After their Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab will back themselves to win full points against IPL 2020 table-toppers Delhi Capitals today. KXIP are sixth on the table with six points and this will be their 10th game. DC have looked one of the best sides in this IPL and they are also coming off a five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. KXIP will once again look up to their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to give them a good start. The inclusion of Chris Gayle has done wonders to the KXIP top order and Nicholas Pooran has added some solidity to the wobbly middle-order. Delhi have one of the best bowling attacks. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have formed a lethal pair and have been well supported by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. The first leg clash between DC and KXIP had ended in a tie. Delhi edged out Punjab in the Super Over. Get live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of KXIP vs DC here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

