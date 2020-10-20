Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Dubai: DC Bowling Vs KXIP's Batting

If there was a prize for the team with the strongest nerves in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab would have been a leading contender. KXIP have featured in two Super finishes, well three actually, and lost one and won one. The win against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday was special. KXIP won after two Super Overs after the first was inconclusive. Interestingly, the first leg match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on September 20 had ended in a tie in Dubai. DC won the game by Super Over. This KXIP team looks much stronger than what it used to be in the initial days of IPL 2020. While captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have continued their good form as openers, KXIP's batting has been boosted by Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle. It's not for nothing that Delhi Capitals are the tournament's table toppers. Delhi have several match-winners. In the last match against Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century but it was Axar Patel's audacious knock -- he slammed Ravindra Jadeja for three sixes in the final over -- that turned heads. The KXIP vs DC match should see an interesting battle between the KXIP top four batsmen and Delhi's formidable South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. KXIP are sixth in IPL standings with six points from nine games so far. Get here live cricket scores of KXIP vs DC here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

