Kapil Dev-Led CAC To Select India's Next Head Coach, Ravi Shastri Expected To Continue

The Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy have been reinstated by the CoA to select India national cricket team's next head coach.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
It is being reported that Shastri is favorite to reclaim his position, while the same is said for bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by Kapil Dev, comprising of Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will select India's next head coach. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has reinstated the three-member CAC.

It is being reported that Shastri is favorite to reclaim his position, while the same is said for bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. A Times of India report stated, "It is very unlikely that he will not be retained. This coaching unit has done well and there has to be continuity. Even the team wants the same".

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA had earlier removed CAC whose original members (Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman) were found to be in conflict of interest.

India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup semifinals after losing to New Zealand at Old Trafford. Shastri and his coaching staff have been given a 45-day extension since India's exit.

