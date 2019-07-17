Ravi Shastri Lauds New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Composure After Controversial World Cup Final Loss To England

﻿
New Zealand lost the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14, to England in controversial circumstances. Ravi Shastri praised NZ captain Kane Williamson's composure and dignity after the match.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
England won the match on the basis of a superior boundary count, even after scores were tied at Super Over.
India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to reveal that he was impressed by the way New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dealing with the Cricket World Cup final defeat at the hands of England in controversial circumstances, at Lord's on July 14. 

The hosts won the match on the basis of a superior boundary count, even after scores were tied at Super Over. The rule received backlash.

Shastri tweeted, "Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless".

Also, another controversial incident was the overthrow which gifted England six runs, but should have been five according to rules.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni No More India's First-Choice Wicketkeeper, Makes Himself Unavailable For West Indies Tour

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.

Ravi Shastri Kane Williamson Cricket World Cup 2019

Next Story : Speaker Free To Decide On Resignation Of Karnataka Rebel MLAs, Says SC
