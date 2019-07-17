Ravi Shastri Lauds New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Composure After Controversial World Cup Final Loss To England

India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to reveal that he was impressed by the way New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dealing with the Cricket World Cup final defeat at the hands of England in controversial circumstances, at Lord's on July 14.

The hosts won the match on the basis of a superior boundary count, even after scores were tied at Super Over. The rule received backlash.

Shastri tweeted, "Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless".



Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cLS4cabttu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 16, 2019

Also, another controversial incident was the overthrow which gifted England six runs, but should have been five according to rules.

In the final over of the chase, a throw from deep ricocheted off Stokes' bat to the boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded six runs; two run by batsmen (Stokes and Mark Wood) and four for the overthrow which went to the boundary. The decision somewhat tilted the game in England's favor, leading to a Super Over.