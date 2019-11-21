ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker Bags Gold, Breaks Junior World Record In 10m Air Pistol

Poshan
Manu Bhaker became only the second Indian shooter after Heena Sidhu to win a gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Finals on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2019
Manu Bhaker also shattered the junior world record with a final score of 244.7.
India's Manu Bhaker fired her way to the gold medal with a junior world record in the women's 10m air pistol event of the World Cup Finals in Putian on Thursday (November 21). 

The 17-year-old Bhaker shot 244.7 to claim the top prize in the prestigious season-ending tournament of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). (SPORTS NEWS

Her compatriot, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished sixth in the final of the event.

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8.

In the men's 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary was seventh with 581.

(PTI)

