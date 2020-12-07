ISL Live Streaming, Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When And Where To Watch Match 20 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to extend their winning streak to four matches when they take on a desperate Jamshedpur FC side in the 20th match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Monday. (More Football News)

ATKMB have looked exceptional so far both in attack and defence. They're yet to concede and have faced the least number of shots on target (4) so far.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have two draws and a loss in their three matches so far. But coach Owen Coyle believes that they can still upset their more fancied opponents.

“Every game is a challenge. The league has shown that every game is very tight. ATKMB have started well in terms of points and achieved good results. So we are looking forward to the game. We showed in our recent performances that we can go toe-to-toe (with anyone). What we want to do is to convert the draws into wins and those three points and obviously, that moves us up the table. That’s our focus,” Coyle said.

Coyle added that a win at this juncture will lend them the necessary momentum for a prolonged push.

“It’s important to build momentum and when you build momentum, one can achieve results,” said Coyle. "Certain areas, we need to work on. We have shown that we can score goals. I think we’ll have to make sure that we are more solid and not give up on chances.”

Meanwhile, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas talked about the team's defence, which has been rock solid, and tactical discipline.

“It’s important to start the competition with three clean sheets. The team acquired confidence, progressed and improved as this is the best way forward. The secret is more tactical discipline and effort,” Habas said.

The Spaniard, however, pointed out that there are areas where his side still needs to improve.

“We have to improve in central midfield. I think Jamshedpur will be a difficult team for us. They have good players in the squad and I know Owen and he will prepare the team well.” Habas added.

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting in the ISL.

All you need to know about the Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan:

Match: 20th match of ISL 2020-21 between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: December 7 (Monday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely XIs:

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Telem, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

Squads:

Jamshedpur FC: Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav; Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua; Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Telem, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Pukhrambam, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh; Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.

Head coach - Owen Columba Coyle (Scotland)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul; Defenders - Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam; Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Head coach - Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine